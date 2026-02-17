New Main Street Park Named "Holmes Family Park" In City Of Chelsea

February 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The new park coming to the City of Chelsea officially has a name – Holmes Family Park.



In honor of the 100+ year legacy of contributions to the City as well as their generous support of the redevelopment of the former Federal Screw Works property, the Main Street Park Alliance and the City’s Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the new name.



The name is said to recognize not only the Holmes family’s contributions to this park but also the countless local initiatives they have supported over the years. Upon completion of the park in the summer of 2026, the Holmes Family Park will be deeded to the City.



At the February 9th City Council meeting, Project Lead Joe Ziolkowski and Board Member John Mann discussed the Holmes family's instrumental role in the early stages of the project to get it off the ground, and their efforts to connect MSPA with grant funding and other donations. Members and the mayor expressed appreciation and continued support.



Meanwhile, there’s been much progress.



Officials report construction is approximately 70% finished with the skate park, climbing wall, sports courts, lighting, and significant landscape and tree planting completed before this winter’s deep freeze.



Work will resume as temperatures increase - with the goal of transferring ownership to the City in early June.



As the weather warms, officials ask that people “please remember this is an active construction zone and is not yet safe to play or enter”.



The Alliance also recently announced it reached its $10.5 (m) million Construction Campaign Goal! It said “Thank you to the many businesses and individuals who helped MSPA reach our $10.5 million fundraising goal to complete construction of Holmes Family Park. This Public Private Partnership began as a grassroots effort in 2022 and steadily gained momentum. In 2025, we raised the final $2.5 million to bring the vision of a vibrant community gathering space to reality”.



Donors who contribute $5,000 or more before May 31st will be permanently recognized on the pavilion’s donor wall.



Efforts are also underway to build a sustainability fund for Holmes Family Parks and other Chelsea parks.



Links to more information are provided.