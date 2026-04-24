Holly Youth Soccer Coach Indicted for Transporting Minor from Ohio to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

April 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Holly youth soccer coach has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity and coercion and enticement of a minor, announced Jerome F. Gorgon Jr., United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Michigan.



Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Detroit Field Office.



Charged was 42-year-old Chason Pointer of Grand Blanc.



According to court records, Pointer preyed on a minor child online and then traveled across state lines in the middle of the night to transport the child from the child’s northern Ohio home to a Michigan hotel to sexually abuse the child.



Further investigation revealed that Pointer had traveled to Ohio previously to sexually assault the child and discussed this activity with the child through a social media messaging platform.



On April 10, 2026, a federal magistrate judge in Flint held a bond hearing and detained Pointer pending trial based on clear and convincing evidence that no set of bond conditions could ensure the community’s safety with Pointer in it.

Pointer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. The magistrate judge continued Pointer’s detention pending trial on the charges.



“Creeps lurk online and prey on our children. They want to hurt them just as this man allegedly did. And we are in a race to stop these monsters,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon.



“Those who exploit children and transport them across state lines should know we will find them and ensure they are held accountable for their actions,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.



“The acts described in this indictment are disturbing. The child in this case was specifically targeted, posing a danger to the minor and to our communities across both states. I am grateful to the members from our FBI Flint Resident Agency for their work in this case, alongside the critical partnership with the Fenton Police Department and Sylvania Township (Ohio) Police Department. FBI Detroit will continue to use every resource available to identify and stop those who prey on children.”



If you have any information that may be relevant to this investigation and/or if you have a child who may have relevant information through the child’s contact with Pointer as a youth soccer coach in the Holly, Michigan area, please contact: Detroit FBI Field Office at 313-965-2323 or send email to www.tips.fbi.gov.