Holly Moose Lodge to Reopen Later this Month

April 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



After nearly 10 months of rebuilding and repairs, the Holly Moose Lodge announced they will reopen on Thursday, April 27.



On June 21, 2022, a fire tore through the Lodge and several other businesses in downtown Holly.



Fire officials said the blaze initially started at the Holly Hotel and spread quickly due to high winds. Nearly 150 firefighters from departments throughout Oakland County assisted in the fire, and 5 responders were sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion.



The Holly Moose Lodge was built in 1913 and while most of the exterior of the building was okay, the majority of the inside needed to be rebuilt due to extensive smoke and water damage.



The Lodge will conduct a “Special Meeting” for members on April 25th to discuss and vote on several items prior to their grand opening. A link to their website is provided.