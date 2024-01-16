Holly Man Survives Following Fire Underneath Mobile Home

January 16, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Holly man was rescued from his home following a fire that occurred while he was suffering from a medical emergency.



The Village of Holly Fire Department (VHFD) was called just before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14th on reports of a residential structure fire in the Holly Mobile Home Park.



Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the man unconscious and already receiving CPR from officers with the Holly Police Department. While one officer was performing CPR, another removed the homeowners’ dog from the residence.



The North Oakland County Fire Authority (NOCFA) assisted with treatment and transported the man to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. As of Sunday, he was listed to be in stable condition.



Fire crews extinguished the fire, which was located underneath the mobile home. It was determined the fire likely resulted from the homeowner attempting to thaw the water pipes underneath the mobile home. He then suffered from a medical emergency as the structure caught fire.



VHFD posted on their Facebook page, "This incident serves as a reminder to always prioritize fire safety when thawing water pipes- never use a torch or open flame for this purpose! We would like to express our appreciation to the Holly Police Department for the exceptional job they did and the assistance they gave to the fire crews, as well as our Mutual Aid partners from NOCFA, and the Fenton Fire Department for their assistance."



A link to the original Facebook post is provided.