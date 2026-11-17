Holly Man Dies in Pole Barn Fire

November 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Holly man was found dead inside a pole barn that caught fire on Monday, according to Michigan State Police.



Troopers responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. in Rose Township, and had received information that a 68-year-old Holly man may be trapped inside.



The barn was fully engulfed in flames when troopers arrived, preventing emergency personnel from entering it, MSP stated.



After the blaze was extinguished by a North Oakland County Fire Authority crew, the unidentified man’s body was located inside the pole barn, according to MSP.



Michigan State Police is leading the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire, with assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.



No other information has been released.