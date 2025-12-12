Holly Man Charged with Murdering Mother for "Parenting Him"

December 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Holly man is charged with suffocating his mother to death with a pillow the Monday before thanksgiving. According to police, 39-year-old James Hall told investigators he was angry his mother, 59-year-old Kristine Hall, was "parenting him," and "scolding him" for his life choices and for not amounting to anything.



Kristine's brother discovered her body, telling police his sister was afraid of her son, but still allowed him to move in with her several months ago.



Officers were called to the home on Ash Street around 2 pm Tuesday, November 25, and observed bruising on the victim’s neck and other indicators suggestive of a struggle. Officers were also aware that James Hall had an open felony warrant for Breaking and Entering.



While officers were interviewing other family members, the victim’s daughter called to report that James had contacted their father and admitted to killing his mother, according to Holly Police.



Officers also received a call from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, reporting they had James Hall in custody on the open felony warrant and had impounded the victim’s vehicle.



Hall also had taken jewelry and cash from the home he shared with his mother.



Hall is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. He is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on December 23 at the 52/2 District Court in Clarkston.