Special Recording Session Held At Historic Holly Hotel

January 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Historic Holly Hotel came alive again last week for a special recording session.



The owners took to social media to say while they wait to fully renovate, "Echoes in the Iron" brought several talented recording artists into the bar area turret to record music videos.



Brandon Still and Bill Arnold brought the music series to the hotel on January 14th. Their mission was to “connect local artists with historic spaces and celebrate creativity and community”.



Every corner of the stripped-down turret in the bar “came alive with energy and inspiration for a few short hours”.



The owners said they were proud to host this collaboration and invite people to support "Echoes in the Iron" helping historic places like theirs continue to inspire and create – adding “I think our resident ghosts enjoyed the show...We sure did!”



The Historic Holly Hotel is closed and remains listed for sale, per its website. Litigation has been ongoing with the owner of the adjoining vacant lot. It involved a property dispute and has held up restoration efforts following a devastating fire in 2022.



A settlement was eventually reached last February between Holly Hotel owners George and Krissy Kutlenios and Jeremiah Roberts.



The Oakland Press reports “One aspect of settlement remains in dispute. Roberts is requesting a supposed deposition taken in the case not be included in the confidentiality provision in the settlement, while hotel owners George and Krissy Kutlenios would like it to remain confidential along with all depositions taken in the case.”





Below is an excerpt of a Facebook post from the owners at the end of 2025:



“To those who have seen our property and wondered: the Holly Hotel is NOT abandoned!



"Quiet" does not mean "stopped." Behind the scenes, we are working to resolve these final hurdles so that our masons and craftsmen can return to the site. We are as committed today as we were the morning after the 2022 fire to seeing this restoration through to the finish line.



To 2025: Thank you for the lessons in resilience and patience.



To 2026: We eagerly step forward with hope, ready to begin the next chapter of the Holly Hotel’s rich history.”



