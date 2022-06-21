Crews Battle Massive Blaze At Historic Holly Hotel

June 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A massive fire involving multiple buildings in downtown Holly, including the historic Holly Hotel, started Tuesday afternoon.



The fire encompassed an area referred to as Battle Alley, where the hotel and various shops are located.



Multiple fire departments responded and the fire was said to have quickly spread to other buildings. There was thick, heavy smoke throughout the downtown. Hampering efforts were strong winds and extreme heat with high temperatures in the upper 90’s.



An electrical shortage at Battle Alley Arcade Antiques is believed to have caused the blaze at around 4pm - which knocked out power to much of the downtown area.



No injuries have been reported.



The Holly Hotel is listed on the United States Register of Historic Places. The hotel’s website states it is the “most haunted historic building in Michigan”.



There have been two major fires at the hotel in the past.