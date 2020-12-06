Holiday Lights Shine In Brighton From Crowdfunding Campaign

December 6, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The City of Brighton says a crowdfunding campaign for expanding holiday lights throughout the community has more than exceeded expectations.



In early November the Brighton Downtown Development Authority called on the community to help with the holiday lights for upcoming season, kicking off the Holiday Lights 2020 campaign intended to assist in raising funds to cover the cost of installing the holiday lights. At a minimum, the DDA’s goal was to cover the Millpond area in holiday lights, the same as in years past. In a release Friday, it was announced that the campaign had raised over $10,000 through the DDA-sponsored Patronicity platform, which DDA Chair Tim Corrigan said meant that the City of Brighton will be “lit up and festive again this year.”



In an effort to bolster the generosity driving this season, the Brighton Shopping Pass is also now being made available. The discount passport is intended to drive traffic to local retailers/restaurants while providing opportunities for charities to raise much needed funds this holiday season. Customers who present the Brighton Shopping Pass at participating businesses through December 24th will get exclusive discounts and/or gifts with a purchase.



The pass is available for purchase at with any of the participating non-profit organizations for a recommended donation of $10, with 100% of the proceeds collected staying with the charity that sells the passes. Denise Murray, Business Development Coordinator for the City of Brighton, said they "were challenged to find a way to replace major events which typically would draw 1,000 people in a single night. We also know how much the retailers have supported local charities over the years, but many are challenged to make donations when they are struggling to keep their staff." DDA Secretary Lisa Nelson agreed, “I think it is a triple win. It’s great for businesses, it’s great for consumers, and it’s great for charities!”



For a list of participating businesses and charities, visit: www.brightoncity.org/shoppingpass. Charities are still eligible to register to fundraise.



For more information, questions, or concerns, please contact at info@brightoncity.org or 810-844-5053.