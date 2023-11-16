Holiday Glow & Christmas Market This Saturday in Downtown Brighton

November 16, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Brighton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fun day of holiday shopping and entertainment.



Families are invited to the Holiday Glow and Christmas Market this Saturday, November 18th from 1 – 7 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Brighton.



The theme for this year’s event is “Miracle on Main Street” with local performances planned on the Holiday Glow Stage by the Livingston Lamplighters Family Chorus, EMA Singers, and the Livingston County Women’s Choir.



Attendees can jumpstart their holiday shopping by visiting pop-up merchants aligning Main Street or any of the downtown retailers open during the event. Children's activities including a nativity petting farm, reindeer games, letters to Santa, and more.



Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 5:50 p.m. to receive the key to the City from Brighton Mayor, Kristoffer Tobbe.



Gleaners Community Food Bank is also accepting non-perishable food donations and unwrapped gifts on behalf of Toys for Tots.



More information can be found at the provided link.