Fundraiser For Hogan Road Kayak Launch Friday

April 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming bowling fundraiser will benefit a non-profit group working to install a permanent kayak launch at a busy area off Hogan Road on the Shiawassee River.



It’s not currently an official launch but gets a lot of public use and the project has been in the works for years by the non-profit Keepers of the Shiawassee. Officials say it can be difficult when paddling from downtown Linden to Hogan Road and/or launching from Hogan Road and paddling down to McCasslin Lake Road. It was also said to be a task to park along the side of the road and haul boats up berms – especially when there are cars and trucks speeding down the dirt road.



However, organizers say “All this is about to change”. The group is building a permanent launch with one-way entrance and exits to the launch area, off-road parking, benches and trash receptacles, and a gentle slope going into the water.



Work has already begun with the help of the Genesee County Road Commission. It installed a new bridge on Hogan Road and used equipment to level and clean up the berm, add culvers, plant grass, and cut in the entrance and exit drives. However, there’s still a lot of work to be done including fundraising.



The Shiawassee River Bowl or “Rolling For The River” will take place from 7 to 9pm on Friday, April 19th at Holly Lanes off Grange Hall Road as part of fundraising efforts to construct the new kayak launch. Tickets are $25 per person. More information is available in the provided links.