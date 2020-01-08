Giant Pig Makes Statement Towards "Greedy Legislators"

A big pig representing resident distrust at legislators wanting to do away with term limits will be riding through Fenton later this week.



Scott Tillman, state coordinator for Don’t Touch Our Term Limits! is bringing the farm to the streets to raise awareness of that issue. Tillman and his 18-foot hog plastered with his pro-term limits statement will be coming to Fenton on Friday. He says the giant pig is his way of protesting lobbyist and state legislator attempts at doing away with the state’s current 6 and 8-year term limits. Last November a group of former legislators filed a lawsuit to overturn the limits, which were introduced by citizens in 1992. They argue that term limits have resulted in inexperienced lawmakers who are reliant on lobbyists to craft legislation.



Tillman believes it is a conflict of interest for lawmakers to get involved with term limits, and because some have, that is evidence that they are working. A poll by Pulse Research in October found large bi-partisan resident support of the existing term limits. Going further, 70% of voters believed the former legislators were filing to benefit themselves personally, with only 19% believing they were doing it to benefit the residents of Michigan.



The giant hog is scheduled to be in Fenton at 9am, Friday, near South Leroy Street and East Ellen Street. After a stop there, it will move on to Auburn Hills, Pontiac, and then end the day at the Fountain Park in Novi. (Photo - Don’t Touch Our Term Limits) (MK/JK)