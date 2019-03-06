Hockey Night Celebrating 10 Years In Livingston County

Local hockey enthusiasts will again get a chance this weekend to watch a game featuring several Red Wing legends while benefiting four local charities.



The 10th annual Hockey Night will take place Saturday at 2pm at the Hartland Sports Arena. It will feature a team from the Red Wing Alumni Association including Red Berenson, Darren McCarty, Drew Miller, Mickey Redmond and honorary Red Wing, comedian Dave Coulier of Full House fame. They will be taking on a group of players from The Well Church in Brighton.



Tickets for the game are $10 each, with a $50 ticket getting you into the game as well as a VIP Dinner / Auction taking place afterward at the American Spirit Centre in Brighton. All of the proceeds will benefit North Star Ridge Camp, Livingston County Shop with a Cop, The Arc of Livingston and Reaching Higher.



You’ll find details about Hockey Night through the link below. (JK)