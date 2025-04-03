Hockey Night Brings Red Wings Alumni to Howell for Local Charities

April 3, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Red Wings Alumni are among those lacing up their skates for Saturday’s Hockey Night at the 140 Ice Den in Howell.



The 16th annual event will have The Well Church Saints hockey team taking on the Detroit Red Wings Alums to raise money for four local charities.



Torch 180, Amber Reineck House, Bendix Academy and Livingston County Sheriff Shop with a Cop will also receive donations this year. Along with those four, Arc of Livingston’s hockey challenge camps will also receive a small donation.



Over the course of the event, $288,541.25 have been donated to a number of Livingston County charities.



The two winners of the alumni tournament games being played Friday night will play for the championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Howell, Hartland, Brighton and Milford/Lakeland alumni are participating.



The Hockey Challenge Camp from Arc of Livingston will take the ice at 2:30 p.m.



The puck drops for the Red Wings and The Well Saints at 3 p.m.



Mickey Redmond and John Ogrodnick are returning for another round, while Danny Dekeyser and Drew Miller will be taking to the ice in Howell for the first time. The Detroit Red Wings Alumni Team is made up of 45 former players who live in the Metro Detroit area.



Vladimir Konstantinov, a Red Wing from 1991 until 1997, will drop the puck again this year. Konstantinov was injured when the limo he was traveling in after the team won the Stanley Cup in 1997 crashed in Birmingham. He was paralyzed following the crash, ending his career. Donations will be accepted for his cause as well.



Event Organizer Scott DesAutel said something special is happening this year.



Dani Probert, wife of Bob Probert, will present Konstantinov with something he gave Probert at the beginning of his career. Probert played with the Red Wings from 1985 until 1994 before playing for Chicago Blackhawks from 1995 until 2002. Probert died in 2010.



Tickets can be purchased online through Thursday for $10 or at the door for $15. Doors open at 1 p.m.



After the game, dinner, music and live and silent auctions are being held at the Chemung Hills Golf and Banquet Center. Tickets are $75 and need to be purchased by Thursday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.



The link to purchase tickets can be found below.



(photo credit: The Well)