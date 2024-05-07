Hobby Lobby Signs Tentative Lease Agreement in Genoa Twp

May 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genoa Township trustees clear the way for Hobby Lobby to move into the old Carson's department store off Grand River.



Trustees Monday approved a site plan and environmental impact assessment for a 23,000 square-foot expansion of Grand River Plaza, plus two potential outlets, a new facade, entryway and parking lot upgrades.



Township Manager Kelly VanMarter confirmed to WHMI News that Hobby Lobby "signed a tentative lease agreement, contingent on the retailer obtaining all necessary approvals."



No timeline was released.