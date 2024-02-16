HOA Representatives Invited to Hamburg Township Open Forum

February 16, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Residents representing their neighborhood’s Home Owners Association (HOA) are invited to the first annual Hamburg Public Safety HOA Open Forum to discuss a variety of issues relating to local communities.



The meeting takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 at the Hamburg Township Police Department, located at 10409 Merrill Rd.



Some of the topics to be discussed include:



Traffic Complaints (speeding, ATVs, MVC & contracts-public vs private roads)

Noise Complaints (barking dogs, fireworks, parties, construction)

Civil -vs- Criminal Complaints

Laws -vs- Association By-Laws

Home and Vehicle Safety

Fires (bonfire, yard clean-up, housefire)

Various Township Ordinances (what are they and where to find them)



Seating is limited and attendees are required to RSVP to Sergeant Megan Paul at mpaul@hamburg.mi.us.



Upon RSVPing, attendees are encouraged to add other topics of discussion relevant to their communities.