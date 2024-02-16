HOA Representatives Invited to Hamburg Township Open Forum
February 16, 2024
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
Residents representing their neighborhood’s Home Owners Association (HOA) are invited to the first annual Hamburg Public Safety HOA Open Forum to discuss a variety of issues relating to local communities.
The meeting takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 at the Hamburg Township Police Department, located at 10409 Merrill Rd.
Some of the topics to be discussed include:
Traffic Complaints (speeding, ATVs, MVC & contracts-public vs private roads)
Noise Complaints (barking dogs, fireworks, parties, construction)
Civil -vs- Criminal Complaints
Laws -vs- Association By-Laws
Home and Vehicle Safety
Fires (bonfire, yard clean-up, housefire)
Various Township Ordinances (what are they and where to find them)
Seating is limited and attendees are required to RSVP to Sergeant Megan Paul at mpaul@hamburg.mi.us.
Upon RSVPing, attendees are encouraged to add other topics of discussion relevant to their communities.