Hit-and-Run Driver Sought in Livingston County

April 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Golf Club Road and Grand River Monday night.



It happened around 8:15 pm.



According to a release, the bicyclist suffered a minor head injury when a he was struck by a dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford Flex, that was turning from westbound Grand River to northbound golf club.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who can identify the vehicle or driver, is asked to contact Deputy Kryson at (517) 546-2440 ext. 4353 and reference incident #24-01600.