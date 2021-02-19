History Of Yooper Talk Focus Of Upcoming Virtual Program

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The history of Yooper talk will be highlighted during an upcoming program sponsored by a local library group.



Yooper Talk: The History and Development of a Dialect will take place on Monday, March 1st from 7 to 8pm. The virtual program will feature Kathryn Remlinger, the Professor of English at Grand Valley State University. The program is being sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library. Remilinger’s presentation will demonstrate how the social and political history of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is reflected in the variety of English spoken there. In doing so, she’ll explore the intersections among land, labor, people, and language to describe the development of Upper Peninsula English and key linguistic features that characterize the dialect.



A link to register is provided. Officials say that when registering, double check your email address. You will receive a Zoom link the afternoon of the program. If you haven't received your link by 3pm, they say to check your spam folder as messages occasionally end up there.