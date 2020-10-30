Presentation To Highlight History Of Curry

October 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming virtual presentation will fuse history, culinary influences and recipes centered on the aromatic dish curry.



A Bite of History – Curry is being hosted by the Brighton District Library and will feature Neal Parr on Wednesday, November 4th from 7-8 pm via Zoom. A press release states the Smithsonian Museum has evidence that curry may be one of the oldest prepared meals (4,500 years) on the planet. Parr’s presentation will follow the impact that the Mughal Empire had on curry and the British influences that would later affect the dish. How curry has helped shape the idea of the traditional Indian meal will be discussed. Attendees will also learn about different types of curry, recipes from around the world, and how to prepare a common dish of authentic yellow curry.



A link to register for A Bite of History – Curry is provided.