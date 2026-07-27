Historical Society Accepting Pre-Registrations for Annual Melon Festival Classic Car Show

July 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pre-registration is underway for the Howell Area Historical Society's annual Melon Festival Classic Car Show. Organizer James "Rudy" Rudolph says pre-registration is just $10, or $15 the day of, Saturday, August 15.



"The car show provides the majority of the funding to the Howell Area Historical Society and our 1886 Train Depot and 1888 Caboose. It's very important to us," Rudolph told WHMI News.



The first 50 entrants receive a dash plaque and free goodie bag.



"We give a plaque and T-shirt to first through third place, which are all picked by the visitors to the show and the car owners themselves," Rudolph added. "So, it's kind of a Best in Show picked by the visitors."



Classic car owners can pre-register either by phone or email.



"It's melonfestcarshow@gmail.com, or you call the Depot at (517) 548-6876 and leave a message. One of us will call you back," said Rudolph.



More information is linked below.