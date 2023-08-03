Event & Ribbon Cutting For New Historic Webster Village Walkway

August 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon cutting ceremony and Bluegrass Jamboree is set this weekend to celebrate the opening of the new Historic Webster Village Walkway.



A planning grant was awarded to the Webster Township Historical Society in December of 2021 by the Ann Arbor Area Community Fund to develop a hub for healthy and fulfilling aging.



President Thelma Tucker told WHMI the Historical Society used those funds to collect community voice - learning that one of the most valued assets would be a walking path in Historic Webster Village.



A Dexter Community Fund grant paid for the site plan. Tucker says a second grant from the Ann Arbor Area Community Fund helped to fund a major portion of the walking path. She says a 5 Healthy Towns Foundation/Dexter Wellness Coalition intervention award, Webster Township investment, and individual donations to the Webster Township Historical Society provided the balance of the funding for the walkway.



Tucker says they now have a safe, ADA-compliant walking path around the Village green with individual paths leading to each building to enable everyone--young and old and/or disabled - to visit and enjoy their Village. With better access to their buildings, she says the Historical Society can expand its program and event offerings to the community.



This Saturday’s Bluegrass Jamboree & Ice Cream Social event will run from 1 to 6pm at Historic Webster Village located at 5583 Webster Church Road in Dexter. A ribbon-cutting ceremony provided by the Dexter Chamber of Commerce will start at 1:30pm. Food, ice cream, and Various activities and entertainment are planned.



Details are available in the event section to the right of our webpage.