Historic Town House Moves to New Location in Tyrone Township

June 9, 2023

April O'Neil /news@WHMI.com



On Thursday, June 8th, the public gathered to watch crews move the historic Tyrone Township Town House to its new location on Runyan Lake Road.



For the last 48 years, the Tyrone Township has conducted business in the historic building, located at 10408 Center Road.



Now, the historic building sits at its new location at 8420 Runyan Lake Road.



Sara Dollman-Jersey, current Tyrone Township Historical Society President, told WHMI, the building was completed in 1887 as a place for the community to gather. She said Runyan Road provides a more central location for residents to celebrate, vote, debate, and be together.



“It’s where everyone in the community comes to handle township business, like paying taxes. The new spot is close to US-23, so to us, the location represents a way for the community to come together. As Tyrone Township residents, we wanted the Town House to be in a centralized location. It’s really become the place for our community to gather.”



Now that the historic building has been moved, restoration efforts can begin, including electrical upgrades, moisture control, sidewalks, stairs, an ADA-accessible ramp, and more.



The Historical Society has launched a Brick Walkway Fundraise to fund restoration and maintenance efforts at the new location. Donors can purchase bricks in two sizes with an engraved name or memory that will be added to a brick walkway in front of the Town House.



Dollman-Jesey said donations provided to the Brick Walkway Fundraiser will hopefully raise $50,000 to $60,000 that the Historical Society needs for renovations.



A link to donate is provided or Brick orders can be made by emailing TyroneHistory@gmail.com.



“The historic building is a symbolic nod to our past, and we’re working hard to breathe new life into it and make sure we preserve that connection with our residents", said Dollman-Jersey.