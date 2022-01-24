Historic Town Hall Move & Preservation Moving Forward

January 24, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Tyrone Township Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a resolution to retain ownership of the Historic Town House building that currently resides on Center Road.



According to a release from the Tyrone Township Historical Society (posted below), the agreement would also “maintain, insure, and manage the move of the Historic building”. While the 1887 structure is owned by Tyrone Township, the land it sits on is owned by The Send The Light Family Church.



An agreement between the township and the church allows the township to maintain the building until it can be moved to another location. A survey last year of residents indicated clear support to move and preserve the building, preferably with private funding.



The Historical Society says they are now working toward raising the needed funds for the move to township-owned property on Runyan Lake Road. Tyrone Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham has said a conservative estimate on the costs to move the building is about $100,000. The Historical Society will oversee the move and fundraising, but says once the building is moved, the Township will collaborate to take care of it.



To help facilitate the fundraising, the nonprofit Historical Society is planning an online fundraiser called “Love Our History, Save Our Town House” that will run from February 12th through the 26th. Sara Dollman-Jersey with the group Residents for Community Preservation, said they have been “truly inspired” at the number of local businesses and residents who have contributed items up for bid. They include a Hot Air Balloon ride and a $200 gift certificate to Andiamo sponsored by The State Bank.



You’ll find a link to the auction below.



https://www.32auctions.com/saveourtownhouse2022