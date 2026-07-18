Historic Howell Theater Looking To “Pass The Torch”

July 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The owner of the Historic Howell Theater is looking to “pass the torch”.



Owner Tyler DePerro says “it has been twelve incredible years, but the time has come for my next chapter”.



This year, the Historic Howell Theater turns 98 years old.



DePerro said “I have always viewed my role here as that of a lighthouse keeper. I stepped in when this beautiful landmark was in danger of dark screens and a forgotten future, and I’ve kept the flame burning bright. Now, it’s time for me to pass the torch. I am ready to move on, but my deepest wish is to hand the keys to an individual or group with the vision and passion to guide this community treasure to its 100th birthday and beyond. But until then it will be business as usual with events and movies until we find the right fit”.



DePerro purchased the theater in 2014 and moved to Howell from Ohio.



The full press release is attached. Facebook photo.