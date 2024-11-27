Crews Battle Blaze At Historic Home

November 27, 2024

Fire broke out at a historic home in the Marion Township/Howell area overnight and into the early morning.



Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the home on Mason Road, between Isbell Street and South Michigan Avenue.



The Howell Area Fire Department responded on scene, which was cleared around 7am.

Mason Road was closed while crews worked.



No further information was available.



The cause remains under investigation.