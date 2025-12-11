Historic Holly Union Depot Relocated

December 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A historic move for a historic building this week in the Holly area.



A milestone was reached on Tuesday as part of a years-long project with the relocation of the Historic Holly Union Depot.



The Depot was located at 223 South Broad Street but was moved over a short distance of 1,000 feet to the northwest to 307 S. Broad Street, closer to Downtown Holly.



The new location was deemed safer, and further away from the current railroad tracks.



With the relocation completed, restoration and rehabilitation of the building will commence. The goal is to transform the Depot into a destination spot for locals and visitors, and create a community hub. It’s a four-phase, roughly $1.8 (M) million project.



The train station was built in 1886 and in service until the 1970s. It’s said to be “a historical marker for not only Holly but also for the State of Michigan and Railway history overall”.



The Depot served as a major junction for the Detroit, Grand Haven & Milwaukee and Flint & Pere Marquette Railroads and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Thus, saving the building became a Village and community goal.



Photos and videos documenting the move and more information on the project are available in the provided links.



Photos: Holly Union Depot Facebook.