Historic Holly Hotel For Sale

September 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Historic Holly Hotel is up for sale.



After 46 years of operation, Owners George and Chrissy Kutlenios said they’ve made the difficult decision to sell historic building.



In a post on social media, the couple said “To all we have welcomed into our establishment, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you. We fervently hope the Historic Holly Hotel’s legacy will continue in new hands”.



The hotel has been closed since June of 2022 following a large fire that encompassed an area referred to as Battle Alley, where the hotel and various shops are located.



There’s been a legal battle over the property line, which prevented repairs from being made and the hotel/restaurant from being rebuilt and re-opened.



The couple said the litigation with the owner of the adjoining vacant lot is continuing, and they await confirmation of another trial date. The case is pending in Oakland County Circuit Court.



Battle Alley Arcade Antiques closed permanently following damage from the fire and the site is now vacant. The property is located immediately west of the hotel and is owned by Jeremiah Roberts, a licensed associate real estate broker at Detroit Investor Club. The complaint alleges the restaurant’s building footprint extends 6-inches onto his property.



The historic Holly Hotel is listed with Larry Schultz at Friedman Real Estate in Farmington Hills.



The Holly Hotel is listed on the United States Register of Historic Places. The hotel’s website states it is the “most haunted historic building in Michigan”.