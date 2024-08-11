Hiring Event for School Bus Drivers, Others in Fenton Area Districts

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event in Fenton this Monday, where participants can explore rewarding employment opportunities as school bus drivers, school bus attendants and service technicians supporting Fenton Area Public Schools, Lake Fenton Community Schools and Linden Community Schools.



Attendees will learn about Dean’s family-driven culture as well as its comprehensive benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling. For Fenton/Linden-area positions, Dean is offering starting wages up to $23.50 per hour for school bus drivers, $18 per hour for attendants and competitive wages for service technicians based on certifications. Pay periods run weekly and a sign-on bonus is included for bus drivers and attendants.



“Being a part of my students’ lives and watching them grow is the most rewarding experience,” said Scott, a Dean bus driver. “At Dean, it’s more than driving a bus — it’s about forming bonds and building trust with children and their parents.”



Dean will be holding on-the-spot interviews and making job offers to qualified candidates.



Who should attend:



The event is free and open to all individuals with or without prior experience. Applicants must pass all necessary background checks among other pre-employment testing.



When:



11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2024



Where:



3200 Donaldson Drive

Fenton, MI 48430



Important note:



Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.



More information:



Call the Fenton/Linden Operation Center at 810-591-8911 for directions or answers to any questions or visit deanjobs.com for more information. Applications may also be submitted through the Dean website linked below.