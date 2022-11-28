New Upscale Condo Development Coming To Brighton Township

November 28, 2022

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





In an effort to capitalize on the need for more housing in Livingston County, a Farmington Hills-based company is constructing 138 condominiums, plus two homes, on Hilton Road, east of Grand River, just off the I-96 exit.



Grand River Hilton LLC, headed by Mark Kassab, is the property owner and developer. The project, approved by Brighton Township in 2021, will be called "Hilton Cove of Brighton". Each building will have two condo units except for the two single houses. Construction Director Don Cucco says confidently that, “It’ll be upscale for the area.” Condo prices will be in the range of $400,000-550,000. MJC Companies of Macomb County is the project's builder and marketer.



Construction on the development started earlier this year and is expected to take two years to complete. The site consists of 67 acres of vacant land, with half of it — consisting of wetlands — undevelopable. Cucco says the construction activity at the busy site has generated a lot of comment, remarking that, "There seems to be lot of interest.”



The south boundary of the property abuts I-96 and the north boundary fronts Hilton Road. The development will be connected to the Brighton Twp. Sewer System and water will be provided by the city of Brighton. The exterior of the buildings will be of brick, concrete and stone, Cucco describing the architectural style as “traditional”.



According to township Planner Kelly Mathews, the goal is to have 20 condo units under construction by Christmas. Cucco says they’ll be taking reservations on condo units within the next 30 days, and plans are to have models completed for potential buyers by next May. They hope to have the total project completed by sometime in 2024.



The company also has other plans to meet housing needs in Livingston County. Cucco says they plan to build 196 apartments farther west on Grand River at Dorr Road in Genoa Twp. Having just obtained approval from the township, Cucco says they plan on starting construction within the next 90 days.



Renderings are attached.