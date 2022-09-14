Hightest Percentage Insured In Michigan

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Michigan celebrates the highest percentage of insured residents in history.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced that a $4 million federal grant to pay for qualified health insurance navigators will help more people find health insurance.



The national uninsured rate hit an all-time record low of 8% in 2022. Whitmer says that every Michigander deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care. When combined with the recent extension of health care subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act, this investment will expand access to quality, affordable health care.



Open enrollment for 2023 starts on November 1st. Health Insurance Navigators will offer free local help to families and individuals.



You can go to the provided link for local enrollment help.