Highland Twp Woman Fatally Injured in Rollover Crash

October 31, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff's Office reports a 53-year-old Highland Township woman was fatally injured in a rollover crash on Harvey Lake Road around 12:30 am Friday.



According to a release, Lisa LaPearl was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Harvey Lake Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road. It continued through a ditch and struck a culvert, causing it to vault and overturn.



It was not known why the vehicle left the roadway.



Responding deputies located the vehicle lying on its passenger side in a driveway. LaPearl told them she was unable to exit the vehicle. A passenger, her 30-year-old son, was already out of the vehicle and walking around looking for the family dog.



Highland Township Fire Department paramedics arrived and extricated LaPearl from the vehicle. During this time, she became unresponsive and had no pulse. Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.



Neither LaPearl nor her son were wearing seat belts. It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were factors.



An autopsy is scheduled Friday.



The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.