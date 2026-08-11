Highland Twp Places Fire and EMS Millage Back on November Ballot

August 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Highland Township trustees voted this week to place a Fire and EMS millage renewal back on the ballot in November, after voters narrowly rejected it during the August primaries.



Without the increase in funding, Supervisor Rick Hamill says their fire department could see major staffing cuts.



“If it passes, it pays for the operations for employees,” Hamill told WXYZ television. “Without it, it would be a big crisis, because we have an old community. Our population is generally, probably average 60 plus years-old. You’ve got people falling down. You’ve got people getting sick. You’ve got people passing out.”



Chief Nick George insists the money is needed to retain staffing levels, which currently numbers just 26 firefighters.



“They’re not going to lose their jobs. They’re just going to go to one of the 30 other departments that are hiring throughout Michigan,” he said. “What’s at stake? Honestly, this is the operations millage. So, this is the operations of our fire department.”



If approved, the 2.32 mill fire levy would generate over $2 million in funding to Highland Township Fire and EMS, at an average cost of $67 more per parcel.



“We need it,” said Andy West, who was among the 49 percent of voters who failed to pass the millage last week. “Three years ago, I had an issue. I had one of my contractors’ van catch fire in my parking lot. I had to call 911. It was nice that the fire department could show up and put that out.”



James Brennan voted against the millage.



“They were claiming it was a cup of coffee,” he said. “But for some people, that cup of coffee is a medication they could need for their house.”