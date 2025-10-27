Highland Twp Man Struck, Killed While Bicycling South Milford Road

October 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Highland Township man was struck and killed when bicycling on South Milford Road Sunday evening.



According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, 53-year-old Todd Luark was riding southbound on South Milford Road near Rowe Road at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee headed in the same direction.



The Jeep was driven by a 45-year-old Farmington Hills man.



Deputies found Luark unconscious and lying in the driveway of a nearby house. Highland Township Fire Department paramedics arrived and performed CPR but were unable to revive Luark, who was pronounced dead at the scene.



Investigators determined the Jeep crossed over the solid white line at the edge of the roadway and struck the bicyclist. An autopsy was scheduled Monday.



The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.