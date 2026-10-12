Highland Twp Man Sentenced for Murdering Fiancee, Mother of Infant Son

October 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Highland Township man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his fiancee and mother of his child back in April 2025.



Michael Webb, 23, was sentenced last week in Oakland County Circuit Court. He was found guilty in July of first-degree premeditated homicide in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Rachel Wooten at the residence they shared, along with their 6-month-old son, in the Highland Hills mobile home community.



Webb reported the shooting himself, calling 911 and claiming he accidentally shot Wooten while cleaning his gun.



Wooten was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene. The couple's son was not harmed.



Evidence provided at trial included a text message from Wooten to a family member the day she was murdered, stating she was afraid for her life.