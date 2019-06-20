Highland Twp. Man Sentenced On Drug & Weapons Charges

A Highland Township man has been sentenced to prison on charges stemming from a narcotics raid on an adult foster care home.



49-year-old Russell Cockerham pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, possession of morphine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, five counts of felony firearms and being a fourth-time habitual offender. The charges followed a raid August 2nd of 2018 at a senior care facility in Holly run by his wife, Angela Cockerham.



In Oakland County Circuit Court last week, Russell Cockerham was sentenced to serve a term of one to 40 years in prison on the delivery and manufacture of a controlled substance charge and one to 15 years each for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams. Four other weapons counts netted him a two-year sentence. As part of a plea agreement, another felony firearm charge and a count of delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine and ecstasy were dismissed. Angela Cockerham also pleaded guilty to one count of cocaine possession in April, but her sentencing information has been removed from the public court record.



The Cockerhams’ were charged after the Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in August at the Carter Country Homes in Holly. Police say the raid turned up cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and morphine, along with firearms and packaging materials associated with drug trafficking. Angela Cockerham served as the facility manager for the adult assisted living home, where residents said Russell Cockerham regularly smoked marijuana, and that suspected drug dealing at all hours would wake them up. State officials previously suspended the license for the group home, citing numerous violations including failing to provide a safe environment for residents. (JK)