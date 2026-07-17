Highland Twp Man Convicted of Murdering Live-In Girlfriend, Mother of His Child

July 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Highland Township man is found guilty of murdering his live-in girlfriend and mother of his child last year.



According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, 23-year-old Michael Webb shot Rachel Wooten in the neck at close range inside their mobile home in April 2025.



Webb had a self-inflicted, non-fatal gunshot wound and claimed he was cleaning his gun.



The jury heard evidence that Wooten had texted a family member that she was afraid for her life the day she was murdered. Their child was 6-months-old at the time of the murder and was found inside the home unharmed.



“Michael Webb executed Rachel Wooten in front of their child, then called 911 and lied about it. He will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison, as he should” said Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald. “While this verdict holds him accountable, nothing can bring back Rachel Wooten or change the fact that her child will grow up without a mother. Too many women and children are living in fear of domestic violence without the resources or support to escape. We must do more to protect women and prevent future tragedies like Rachel’s murder.”



Domestic violence is the leading cause of serious injury or death for women ages 18-24 in the United States, according to the American College of Surgeons. More than half of all female homicides in which the circumstances are known are related to intimate partner violence, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day to provide tools and support for domestic violence survivors. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for help.



Webb is scheduled to be sentenced on October 7 in Oakland County's Sixth Circuit Court.