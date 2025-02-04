Highland Twp Approves Permit for Sheetz Gas Station, Convenience Store

February 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Highland Township officials are bucking the trend of other Metro Detroit communities by approving a special land use permit for a Sheetz convenience store at the southwest corner of Milford Road and M-59.



Township residents packed Monday night's meeting, expressing concerns shared by other communities over increased traffic, noise, light pollution, water runoff, impact on neighboring businesses and other issues.



"For some reason, gas stations always have business," said Township Supervisor Rick Hamill. "Unless you are somebody who just totally destroys your own business by not serving your customers, you want people to repeat. And you can do that in any one of these businesses."



The plan is for Sheetz to replace the former Highland Lumber Company.



Sheetz Public Affairs Director Nick Ruffner released the following statement:



"Despite a vocal minority opposing our stores, many whom have been organized by competing convenience store groups, there is overwhelming support for Sheetz locations across southeast Michigan. Romulus has welcomed us with open arms, and we have secured approvals for nine additional locations in the surrounding communities with more approved projects in the pipeline. Because we are committed to being good neighbors and want our locations to be reflective of the communities we serve, we welcome honest feedback and transparent dialogue from the public and take it seriously.



The residents of southeast Michigan deserve more choice, lower prices, and increased investment across the industry. Our competitors, and the groups they have formed to create public backlash, are intimidated by our category-leading brand. As a result, they have spread mistruths and mobilized citizens, who in some cases don’t even live in the communities we are looking to serve.



We know our supporters outnumber the opposition, and at this evening’s hearing in Highland Township, we will continue to set the record straight about our brand, highlight our offerings and share our success story. The southeast Michigan region is asking for a more competitive convenience store industry, and we are committed to this market."



The Board of Trustees agenda packet is linked below.