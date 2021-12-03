Police Searching For Missing Highland Twp. Man With Dementia

December 3, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Highland Township man.



The Office says 79-year-old John Frederick Sewell left his home in Highland Township today about 9am in a 2016 Honda Odyssey van. Sewell has dementia and should not be driving, according to his family.



Sheriff Mike Bouchard said they’re asking for the public’s help in locating Sewell. He encouraged anyone who may have seen his vehicle or someone matching his description to call local law enforcement.



Sewell is described as being 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black-gray hair. Sewell was driving a white 2016 Honda Odyssey van with the Michigan license plate 419 7L8. The vehicle has a decal of Jesus on the rear.



His family last saw Sewell when he was walking his dog around his home.



Anyone who may have seen Sewell or his vehicle should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950 or 911.