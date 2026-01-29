Residential Structure Fire In Highland Township

January 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s been a busy week for the Highland Township Fire Department.



On Tuesday alone, firefighters responded to 10 calls for service, including a residential structure fire.



The Department was dispatched for reports of a home filled with smoke, with the caller - a disabled resident - attempting to exit the residence.



Upon arrival, while crews were able to assess the fire scene, members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were able to remove the patient out the front door, where fire department paramedics immediately evaluated and treated the patient.



The Department said crews made a quick, effective knockdown of the fire - minimizing damage to the home. The patient was transported via fire rescue to a hospital in stable condition.



The Department said “HTFD continues to uphold high standards and provide exceptional, professional care to our community. Huge thanks to OCSO for the assist. Strong work, team!”