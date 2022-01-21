Highland Township Woman Dies Two Weeks After Traffic Crash

January 21, 2022







A Highland Township woman has passed away two weeks after a traffic crash.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred on January 8th at approximately 12:33pm on East Highland Road near the intersection of Highland Park Drive.



75-year-old Lemma Robiadek was driving a 2000 Honda Civic westbound on Highland Road when a 2017 Chevy Equinox driven by a 68-year-old Highland Township woman, left a business and turned in front of Robiadek’s vehicle.



Both women were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.



While the 68-year-old motorist was treated and released from the hospital on January 10th, Robiadek remained in the hospital and passed away Thursday from injuries sustained from the accident.



Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The Office said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.