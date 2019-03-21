Milford Township Woman Facing Charges After Vehicle Theft

A woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle from an automotive event in Highland Township.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation responded around 3:10pm Tuesday to the 1500 block of Harvey Road to speak with the victim of an auto theft that had just occurred. A report states that employees of the Szott Automotive Group had been setting up an event at the residence and were in the process of displaying several high-end vehicles. A blue 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was parked in the driveway with the keys left in the ignition. The Office says a female driving a Ford Focus pulled into the driveway and parked behind the residence, exited her vehicle, walked over to the Dodge Challenger, got in and drove away. A report notes the Dodge Challenger Hellcat did not have a license plate attached to it, as it is unregistered.



Deputies contacted the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center and a BOL or be-on-the-lookout advisory was broadcast to area police agencies regarding the stolen vehicle. The Waterford Township Police Department located the vehicle in a parking lot on Highland Road near North Oakland Drive. A witness pointed out the female who had exited the vehicle to officers, who took her into custody and turned her over to a Highland Township Deputy. The suspect, identified as a 37-year-old Milford Township woman, was transported to the substation to speak with detectives from the Auto Theft Unit. She was subsequently lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges. The vehicle was returned to an employee of Szott Automotive. (JM)