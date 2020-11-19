Highland Man Robbed, Hit By Car In Arby's Parking Lot

November 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Highland Township man who was robbed in a botch transaction and then hit by a vehicle is facing a weapons charge following the incident.



Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation and paramedics from Huron Valley Ambulance responded around 5:12pm Tuesday to the Arby’s Restaurant on Lyon Center Drive on the report of a robbery. The caller, a 31-year-old Highland Township man, reported meeting a subject to buy several iPhones but was robbed of over $3,000 in the parking lot. The victim said he was robbed while they were in the parking lot and then hit by the suspects’ vehicle as it fled the scene. When Deputies arrived on scene, the victim stated that he had planned for the transaction using the app “Offer Up”. The victim stated that the suspect grabbed the money from him and while fleeing, the suspect dropped a bag with cell phones in it. The victim stated that his brother had been present during the incident, but that he had left to catch the suspects. The two male suspects fled in a Silver colored Nissan with Ohio license plates.



While Deputies were interviewing the victim, it was discovered that he was carrying a concealed weapon. He did not possess a valid Carrying a Concealed Weapons permit. The victim was taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of charges. Paramedics medically cleared the victim on scene. The incident remains under investigation.