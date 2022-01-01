Highland Post Office Offering Limited Services After Arson

January 1, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Highland Township Post Office has begun to again offer some services, yet in a limited capacity, after a suspected arson incident at the building earlier this week.



The post office has been closed since Sunday night’s fire, but a temporary mobile service vehicle is now located in its parking lot. According to Hometownlife.com, post office box holders and customers with a package pick-up notice and accountable mail may now take advantage of the vehicle to retrieve their items. The service will be available Mondays through Fridays from 10am until 2pm. Beginning January 8th, it will also be available on Saturdays from 10am to noon. Retail services and the collection box will continue to not be available at that location, with residents being directed to instead visit the Davisburg or Milford post offices.



Tips and information on the suspected arsonist are still being sought, with rewards being offered. Surveillance video revealed a female subject entering the lobby, igniting paper, and placing it inside of a trash receptacle. The suspect is described as an unknown white female wearing a black hat, gray coat, carrying a red handbag and wearing white tennis shoes. A report states the fire is considered arson and a joint investigation is ongoing by the Postal Inspector’s Office, the OCSO Fire Investigations Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Highland Township Fire Department. Tips are being sought from the public and can be made anonymously. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered from the Arson Prevention Reward Program via the Detroit Crime Commission for information leading to an arrest and an additional $1,000 reward is being offered from Crime Stoppers.