Highland Township Man Caught Stealing Front End Loader

May 8, 2020

By Jessica mathews/News@whmi.com





A Highland Township man was arrested after getting caught stealing a piece of construction equipment from a worksite.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation were dispatched shortly before 8pm on Wednesday to the area of Clyde Road and Milford Road on a report of a stolen Caterpillar front-end loader driving down Milford Road. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the front-end loader and determined it was stolen from the Consumers Energy Pipeline worksite at Fish Lake Road and Clyde Road.



The Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect was a 37-year-old Highland Township man. He was lodged in the Oakland County Jail and Auto Theft Unit Detectives are continuing the investigation.