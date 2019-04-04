Highland Twp. Couple Pleads To Drug Charges

April 4, 2019

A Highland Township couple will be sentenced next month on drug-related charges that stemmed from a narcotics raid at an adult foster care home.



46-year-old Angela Cockerham and her husband, 48-year-old Russell Cockerham, appeared in Oakland County Circuit Court Monday. Angela Cockerham pleaded no contest to one count of cocaine possession, while Russell Cockerham pleaded guilty as charged to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana, possession of morphine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, five counts of felony firearms and being a fourth-time habitual offender. The couple will be sentenced May 7th.



The Cockerhams’ were charged after the Oakland County Narcotic Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in August at the Carter Country Homes in Holly, following an investigation into drug dealing taking place on the premises. Police say the raid turned up cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and morphine, along with firearms and packaging materials associated with drug trafficking. Angela Cockerham served as the facility manager for the adult assisted living home, where residents said Russell Cockerham regularly smoked marijuana, and that suspected drug dealing at all hours would wake them up.



State officials previously suspended the license for the group home, citing numerous violations including failing to provide a safe environment for residents. (DK/JK)