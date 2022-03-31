High Winds Cause Thousands Of Power Outages

March 31, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





About 65,000 homes and businesses in southeastern Michigan lost power after high winds swept across parts of the state.



Detroit-based DTE Energy says wind gusts reached more than 50 mph early this morning, knocking down utility poles and causing tree branches to fall onto power lines. The utility said crews were out trying to restore power as quickly as possible. In some metro-Detroit areas, police were patrolling intersections due to traffic signals being out.



Consumers Energy’s outage map showed the majority of customers were restored but some remained. There were some scattered outages in northern Livingston and Genesee Counties as of late this afternoon.



The utility cautioned that additional high winds could make restoring power more challenging than usual and that restoration times could be adjusted as crews work to safely restore power.