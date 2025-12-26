Community Listening Sessions for High-Voltage Transmission Line

December 26, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Route options have been proposed by ITC Michigan for a 50-mile high-voltage transmission line extending across Eaton, Ingham, and Livingston counties.



The goal of the project is to maintain reliable energy and improve widespread economic benefits. The Michigan Public Service Commission will end up choosing one of the two routes.



The line would stretch from the existing Oneida station in Eaton County to a new Sabine Lake station in Livingston County. Construction on the transmission line is expected to start in 2027.



Meanwhile, community listening sessions in Williamston and Fowlerville are coming up in February. That’s when the company will provide details and gather input on placement of the 345kV electric high-voltage transmission line. A link to learn more about those listening sessions is posted below.



There’s also information from ITC Michigan showing whether or not the proposed line could hit close to home. A link to those maps is posted below.