High Speed Chase & Crash Tuesday Afternoon

January 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase and crash Tuesday afternoon through Livingston and Ingham Counties.



At approximately 2:23pm, a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy was on patrol near Grand River and Nickelson Road in Handy Township when he observed a red Chevy Silverado traveling at a high rate of speed being driven by a male who was not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was attempted, however the vehicle failed to pull-over and a pursuit was initiated.



The Office says the driver fled at a high rate of speed leading deputies on a pursuit through Webberville and Dansville with speeds reaching near 100mph.



The driver eventually lost control while navigating a curve on Dexter Trail near South Williamston Road that resulted in the vehicle crashing.



The driver was placed into custody without incident, and was identified as 50-year-old Perry man. As a result of the crash, the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Sparrow Hospital for his injuries.



The driver was arrested and lodged in the Livington County Jail.



Charges will be sought through the Livington County Prosecutor's Office for the following: Drove While License Suspended, Fleeing and Eluding, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.



The Office said the male also had an outstanding warrant for driving while license suspended out of the 53rd District Court.



Deputies were assisted by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the Stockbridge Police Department, Michigan State Police, Corrigan Towing, and Livingston County Central Dispatch.



Photo - Shimmy Ann Facebook.