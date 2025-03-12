High School Survey On Risk Behaviors Draws Parent Concerns

March 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A survey asking high school students questions about sex and drug use apparently isn’t sitting well with some parents.



The 2025 Michigan High School Youth Risk Survey was administered in various districts, including Howell Public Schools.



Michigan Capitol Confidential reported this week on the survey and apparent parent pushback. A link is provided.



The survey asks questions regarding risk behaviors including substance use, violence, physical activity, nutrition, sexual behavior, and emotional health in grades 7, 9, and 11. It also measures risk and protective factors most predictive of alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use and violence. The state says “the results, along with other school-reported data, help schools make data-driven decisions to improve prevention and health promotion programming”.



Howell Public Schools Director of Communications Tom Gould provided the following statement to WHMI:



“Two weeks ago, the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was administered to six classes at Howell High School. The CDC has been administering the survey for 25 years. The CDC selects schools to participate to provide a statistically valid sample of students from around the state. On behalf of the CDC the Michigan Department of Education then contacts those schools. While an opt-out form was sent home with students, the survey review and family notification did not follow our standard survey process. In response, the district will develop a formal process and policy for administering external surveys to students. This process will ensure external surveys are reviewed at all levels of the district. Moreover, if a survey is approved, families will have ample time to review the survey and, if they choose, opt out of participation.”