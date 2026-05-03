High-Profile Candidates Confirmed for LivCo GOP's Lincoln Day Dinner

May 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Several high-profile Republican candidates are confirmed for Tuesday's annual Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Livingston County Repupublican Party.



It is scheduled for 5:30 pm Tuesday, May 5, at Cross W. Ranch in Howell.



According to the LCRP, "Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and talk with US Senate candidate Mike Rogers, as well as Gubernatorial candidates Mike Cox, Aric Nesbitt, Ralph Rebandt, Perry Johnson and John James. Also on hand will be Republican Attorney General candidate Doug Lloyd, as well as Wayne St. Board of Governors candidate Andy Anuzis."



Local legislators including Lana Theis, Ann Bollin and Jason Woolford will be in attendance, as will MI State Senate candidate Sheriff Mike Murphy and House of Representatives 48th District candidate Brian Ignatowski.



Tickets are $100 per person, and are still available as are table sponsorships.



Questions may be sent to: Chair@LivingstonRepublicans.com.



More information is linked below.